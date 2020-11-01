Antero Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of AR stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,439,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

