Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.35. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 246.17% and a negative return on equity of 167.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATBPF. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

