Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.