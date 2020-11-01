Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEX opened at $6.66 on Friday. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

