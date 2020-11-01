Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) & CKX Lands (NASDAQ:CKX) Critical Comparison

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and CKX Lands (NYSE:CKX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of CKX Lands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of CKX Lands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Approach Resources and CKX Lands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A CKX Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CKX Lands has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Approach Resources and CKX Lands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.04 CKX Lands $810,000.00 22.73 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

CKX Lands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Approach Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and CKX Lands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99% CKX Lands 48.27% 2.52% 2.45%

Summary

CKX Lands beats Approach Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 13,972 net acres of land consisting of 10,522 net acres of timber lands; 2,361 net acres of agriculture lands; and 895 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

