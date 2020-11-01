Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.54 billion to $12.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.15 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.84.

NYSE APTV opened at $96.49 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

