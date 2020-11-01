Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.70.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

