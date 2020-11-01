Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.