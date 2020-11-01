ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

ArcLight Clean Transition’s (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 2nd. ArcLight Clean Transition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ArcLight Clean Transition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ACTCU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

About ArcLight Clean Transition

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.