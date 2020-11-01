Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.41.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

