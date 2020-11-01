Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Argo Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 114,797 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

