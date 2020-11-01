ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%.

ASX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

