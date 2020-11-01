ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 859.0 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.