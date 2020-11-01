Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their hold rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $392.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 177.99% and a negative net margin of 323.40%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

