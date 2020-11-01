Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

