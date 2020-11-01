Assurant (AIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $124.37 on Friday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

