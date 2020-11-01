ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 814,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

