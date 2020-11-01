Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.80. Avante Logixx shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.97.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

