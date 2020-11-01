Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.