Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

