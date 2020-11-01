Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

