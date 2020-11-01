Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,395 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $3,126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

