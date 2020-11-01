Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,958 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,703,000 after buying an additional 609,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after buying an additional 1,203,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

