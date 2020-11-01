Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $229.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

