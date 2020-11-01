Avestar Capital LLC Has $538,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 85.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

