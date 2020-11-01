Avestar Capital LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Yandex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

