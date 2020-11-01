Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 30,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,394,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 822,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

