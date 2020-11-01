Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.