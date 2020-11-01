Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average of $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

