Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

