Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $603.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.56. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.85. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.