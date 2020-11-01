Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

