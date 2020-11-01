Avestar Capital LLC Sells 117 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

