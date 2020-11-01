Avestar Capital LLC Sells 14,239 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

