Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 857,976 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $17,478,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $5,678,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 180,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

