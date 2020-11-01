Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Aviva stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. Aviva has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

