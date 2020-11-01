AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVRO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.