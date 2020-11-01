Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €6.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AT1. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.12 ($4.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.90. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

About Aroundtown SA (AT1.F)

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

