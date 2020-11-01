Baader Bank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €4.10 ($4.82) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.83.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

