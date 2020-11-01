Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €92.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.67 ($100.78).

WCH stock opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.69 and a 200 day moving average of €70.88.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

