Baader Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

FRA KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.67.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

