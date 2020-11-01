Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $12,295,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Balchem by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

