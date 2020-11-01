Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,718 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.10 on Friday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

