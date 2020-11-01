Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Montage Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 45.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Montage Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Montage Resources Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Montage Resources Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

