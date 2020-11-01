Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,505 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.5% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 811,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 19.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $301.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

