Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €41.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

DWS stock opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.27.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

