Barclays Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $66.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.68.

Pinterest stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $283,217.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

