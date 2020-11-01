Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of BRFH stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 123.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.78%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

