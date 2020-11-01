Barrington Research Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $62.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.14.

MMSI stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $54.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

