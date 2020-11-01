Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.