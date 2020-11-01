Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. Baxter International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.02-3.05 EPS.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.67.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

